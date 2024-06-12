Top 7 news on June 12: Indians killed in Kuwait fire, Haldiram IPO, notice to NTA over NEET & more

Top news of the day: On 12 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Over 40 people, including several Indians, have been killed in a devastating fire in a building housing labourers in Kuwait City. Haldiram Snacks is considering an IPO for the food producer and restaurant operator after plans to sell to foreign investors stalled. Delhi court issues notice on a batch of petitions filed by the students against NTA.

Kuwait Fire News: Authorities alerted 1.5 hours after blaze broke out; Deputy PM blames 'greed of real estate owners' Kuwait building fire news: Over 40 people, including several Indians, have been killed in a devastating fire in a building housing labourers in Kuwait City, officials said on Wednesday. Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has blamed the "greedy real restate owner" for the unfortunate accident. Read more

Indian snack maker Haldiram's considers to raise funds via IPO: Report The owners of Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd. are considering an initial public offering (IPO) for the food producer and restaurant operator after plans to sell to foreign investors stalled, according to Bloomberg report. Read more

Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. List of ministers who were sworn in Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. Apart from Majhi, senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers. Read more

Rahul Gandhi to relinquish Wayanad seat? Kerala Congress chief says, ‘can't expect him to…’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely keep Raebareli and relinquish the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran hinted on Wednesday. At a public event, Sudhakaran hinted that the Wayanad MP would give up his seat. "We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi, who is supposed to lead the nation, cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad."

IPL growth slows in 2024 despite record $16.4 billion valuation: Report While the Indian Premier League (IPL) has hit it out of the park this year, its pace of growth has seen a slowdown when compared to the 2023 season. In a new report released today by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, titled ‘IPL Valuation Study 2024’ which has evaluated the cricketing extravaganza this season, both as a business entity and a brand, said, the overall business has reached $16.4 billion or about ₹1.35 trillion, up around 6.5% over 2023. But on an overall basis, the IPL's brand value grew much more at 81.7% in 2023 to $15.4 billion over $8.5 billion in 2022. Read more

NEET UG exam 2024: Delhi HC issues notice on petitions filed by students against NTA Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on a batch of petitions filed by the students against the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the medical entrance exam NEET UG 2024. Read more