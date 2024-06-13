Hello User
Business News/ News / Top 7 news on June 13: Market closes at all-time high, NEET re-test for 1,563 students, POCSO case against Yediyurappa

Top 7 news on June 13: Market closes at all-time high, NEET re-test for 1,563 students, POCSO case against Yediyurappa

Livemint

Top 7 news on June 13: Sensex, Nifty 50 settle at fresh record closing highs. Re-test for all 1,563 candidates on June 23. Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Market was buoyed by healthy macroeconomic numbers

Top news of the day: On 13 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Sensex and the Nifty 50 - hit their fresh record highs during the session. NTA announced that a re-test for all 1,563 NEET UG candidates who received grace marks due to an incorrect question will be conducted on June 23. A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over a POCSO case.

Sensex, Nifty 50 settle at fresh record closing highs; 5 key reasons why investors are enthused

The Indian stock market's frontline indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - hit their fresh record highs during the session on Thursday, June 13, buoyed by healthy macroeconomic numbers, fueling optimism about the strength of India's economic growth outlook for the medium to long term. Read more

Ambuja Cements acquisition of Penna Cement for 10,422 crore raises Adani's cement market share by 8%

Ambuja Cements, an Adani group firm on Thursday, June 13, announced the acquisition of Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) at an enterprise value of 10,422 crore. A binding agreement for the acquisition has been signed, which will add 14 MTPA capacity to Adani group, taking the total tally to 89 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). Read more

Govt extends Ajit Doval’s tenure as National Security Advisor, reappoints PK Mishra as principal secretary to PM Modi

The government on Thursday extended the tenure of Ajit Doval, former IB chief and Kerala cadre IPS officer, as the National Security Advisor (NSA) and re-appointed PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to official orders. Read more

Vodafone Idea board gives nod to 2,458-crore fundraising via share sale to Nokia, Ericsson

Telecom major Vodafone Idea on June 13 said that its board has approved issuance of about 166 crore shares at 14.80 per share to raise funds up to 2,458 crore on a preferential basis. Read more

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case

A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over a POCSO case. The veteran BJP leader was also asked to appear before the CID for questioning after being booked under the Act on the basis of a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. Yediyurappa has however denied the allegations and insisted that he would fight the case legally. Read more

Raj Thackeray makes big claim on Shiv Sena symbol, says, 'told Amit Shah not to...'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday claimed that he had told Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘not to touch’ Shiv Sena party and symbol. Thackeray made the claim while addressing party functionaries and workers in Mumbai. Read more

NEET UG 2024 result row: Re-test for all 1,563 candidates on June 23, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that a re-test for all 1,563 NEET UG candidates who received grace marks due to an incorrect question will be conducted on June 23, 2024 and the results will be declared on June 30. Read more

