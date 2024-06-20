Top 7 news on June 20: Ola Electric gets Sebi nod to launch ₹ 5,500 crore IPO. Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi, says PM psychologically collapsed. Will Virat Kohli's struggle in opening order pose challenge in T20 World Cup match?

Top news of the day: On 20 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Ola Electric expects a formal approval for its ₹5,500 crore IPO from India's markets regulator by the end of this week. Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi amid the ongoing row over NEET-UG results. In a highly anticipated match, India is gearing up to face Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbado. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Electric gets Sebi nod to launch ₹ 5,500 crore IPO Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric expects a formal approval for its ₹5,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) from India's markets regulator by the end of this week, setting the stage for the first IPO by a pure-play electric two-wheeler maker in India. Read more

NEET, UGC-NET row: Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi, says PM psychologically collapsed, bothered about Speakers post Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing row over NEET-UG results and cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, and said that PM is more concerned about Speakers election. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MapMyIndia shares jump 20%, hit upper circuit; what's driving the rally? Shares of CE Info Systems Ltd., the owner of MapmyIndia, hit a 20 percent upper circuit on Thursday's trading session after Goldman Sachs began coverage with a 'buy' rating and a price target of ₹2,800, indicating a potential 40 percent upside from the stock's last closing price. Read more

Accenture Q3 results: Revenue touches $16.5 billion, cash dividend at $1.29 per share IT giant Accenture, on Thursday, reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended May 31, 2024. The company reported revenues of $16.5 billion for the period, reflecting a 1% decrease in U.S. dollars but a 1.4% increase in local currency. Consulting revenues amounted to $8.5 billion, while managed services revenues reached $8.0 billion. Read more

India vs Afghanistan: Will Virat Kohli's struggle in opening order pose challenge in T20 World Cup match? In a highly anticipated match, India is gearing up to face Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados, today, June 20. Despite the recent weather challenges in the US, media reports assure that the weather will not disrupt today's match between India vs Afghanistan. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on banking supervision: ‘Need to focus on build-up crisis’ Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a speech at the second global conference on financial resilience organised by the College of Supervisors in Mumbai on Thursday, highlighted the importance of maintaining constant vigilance in the banking sector. Read more

Donations, online gaming, bank accounts: ITR forms seek more disclosureNow is the right time to start filing your income tax return (ITR) for fiscal year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25), for which the window will remain open till 31 July. This is because your Annual Information Statement (AIS), which captures your income and TDS (tax deducted at source) details, must have been updated by now. You can verify these details by tallying them with Form 26AS and Form 16 provided by your employer. Read more

