Top 7 news on June 23: NEET-UG 2024 retest, Kejriwal approaches SC, Suraj Revanna handed to CID & more

Top news of the day: On 23 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Kejriwal approaches SC against Delhi high court's stay on trial court's order granting him bail in ED case. CBI registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination 2024. The case of alleged sexual abuse of a male party worker against the arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was handed over to the CID.

Arvind Kejriwal approaches Supreme Court against Delhi high court's stay on bail Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday approached the Supreme Court against Delhi high court's stay on trial court's order granting him bail in ED case linked to alleged liquor policy scam.

Centre likely to issue green bonds worth over ₹ 25,000 crore in FY25 New Delhi: The upcoming Union budget may propose to issue sovereign green bonds worth about ₹25,000 crore- ₹30,000 crore as a part of the borrowing schedule for FY25, and a large chunk of it is likely to be sold during the second half of the year, two people aware of the matter said.

DCGI finds Paracetamol among 50 medicines to be substandard The drug regulator has found 50 lifesaving medicines, including those used to control fever and seizure, to be of sub-standard quality across India. The long list of such drugs includes Paracetamol 500 mg, Telmisartan anti-hypertension drug, Cuftin cough syrup, Clonazepam tablets used to manage seizures, anti-pain relief drug Diclofenac, multi-vitamins and calcium tabs.

Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case: Arrested JD(S) MLC case handed over to CID; father H D Revanna alleges 'conspiracy' The case of alleged sexual abuse of a male party worker against the arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was on Sunday handed over to the CID. Suraj was booked under various sections of the IPC, including 'unnatural offences', after a 27-year-old man complained that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.

NEET-UG 2024 row: CBI registers FIR in connection with irregularities in exam The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination 2024, reported PTI citing officials. Meanwhile, several students aspiring to make career in the medical field appeared in the NEET-UG 2024 re-examination held today.

Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy: Kamal Haasan bats for 'psychiatric counselling' of victims, 'drinking has to be occasional' Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday met the victims of Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy, and said that drinking has to be occasional. The death toll in the tragedy has increased to 56.