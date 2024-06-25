Top 7 news on June 25: Sensex jumps over 600 pts to touch 78,000 for first time, Nifty surpasses 23,600. Delhi HC says ’trial court did not apply its mind’ when granting Arvind Kejriwal bail. Om Birla vs K Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker post

Top news of the day: On 25 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Market indices Sensex and Nifty touched a new record high on Tuesday's trading session. Delhi HC stayed the trial court’s June 20 order releasing Arvind Kejriwal on bail in a money-laundering case. In a first in the history of Independent India, Om Birla and K Suresh filed their nominations as candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail stayed: Delhi HC says ’trial court did not apply its mind’ | 5 things the bench said In a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25, stayed the trial court’s June 20 order releasing the chief minister on bail in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The Delhi High Court noted that the trial court had not ‘applied its mind’ when granting bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor. Read more

New Milestone! Sensex jumps over 600 pts to touch 78,000 for first time, Nifty surpasses 23,600 Market indices Sensex and Nifty touched a new record high on Tuesday's trading session. On June 25, the Sensex surged by 600 points, scaling to 78,000 mark and the Nifty exceeded the 23,600 mark to reach new record highs. This rise was driven by strong trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip banks. Both indices opened on a positive note in early trading, supported by gains in financial services and banking stocks. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quant Mutual Fund front-running crisis: PrimeInvestor says ‘exit call’ on funds subscriber-centric PrimeInvestor, a prominent Chennai-based investment recommendation platform, has garnered significant attention across social and print media due to its recent stance on Quant Mutual Fund. Following reports of regulatory actions by SEBI at Quant Mutual Fund's premises, PrimeInvestor issued an 'exit call' for all equity and hybrid funds managed by Quant AMC, regardless of their previous recommendations. Read more

Om Birla vs K Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker post: Top things to know about them In a first in the history of Independent India, Om Birla and K Suresh filed their nominations on Wednesday, June 26, as candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker election, representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA bloc, respectively. Read more

BJP MP's ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’ during oath-taking ceremony in Lok Sabha; triggers controversy Chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha after BJP MP from Bareilly Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar ended his oath with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra'. Gangwar's statement seemed to have been made in a tit-for-tat reply to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine'. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: Issue subscribed 51% on Day 1; check GMP, other key details Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO subscription status: On the first day of bidding, the initial public offering of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, the company that produces Officer's Choice Whisky, has received 51% subscription, as per BSE data. With the employee portion fully booked and the retail and non-institutional investor portion gradually showing interest, the issue seems to sail through its first day. Read more

Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case: 4th FIR against former MP, ex BJP MLA Preetham Gowda also named The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police, investigating cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal Revanna, has registered a fourth case against the former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan. However, unlike the previous three cases against Prajwal which invokes Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s section for sexual assault, this case has been registered under sections for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation of a victim as well as clandestinely recording and sharing images of the victim. Read more

