RBI reveals gross NPA of banks hit multi-year low of 2.8%, credit growth to improve; 5 key highlights of June report The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the June Financial Stability Report on Thursday, June 27, highlighting that the Indian economy and the financial system remain robust and resilient as the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of banks has declined to a multi-year low. Indian financial institutions and banks have reported improved balance sheets, which will help macroeconomic activity through a sustained credit expansion, according to the central bank. Read more

Tata Group retains title of ‘India's most valuable brand’; Infosys, HDFC Bank among others in list: Brand Finance Tata Group, with a brand value of $28.6 billion, has retained its title as India’s most valuable brand, according to a new report from brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance released on Thursday. The Brand Finance India 100 2024 report also highlights that the group's Taj hotel brand has been ranked as the strongest Indian brand. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'In India, we see concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech...: US' Antony Blinken US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over the "increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities" in India. He mentioned India in his speech on Wednesday after the US State Department released the 2023 International Religious Freedom Report. Read more

Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues red alert for Coastal Karnataka, orange for Kerala; heatwave condition abated from country The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the heatwave condition has abated from the country, and issued red rain alert for Coastal Karnataka for today. The weather department said that rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India from today with heavy to very heavy rainfall over the plains of northwest India during June 28 and 30. Read more

President Droupadi Murmu’s speech like ’old wine in new bottle’: Opposition says no mention of NEET row, unemployment President Droupadi Murmu's speech to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday sparked divisions between the Opposition and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While the NDA and BJP leaders praised the address, the opposition leaders criticised it, saying, “There was nothing new in the address." Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why are India Cements shares skyrocketing today? — explained India Cements shares have been on an uptrend for the last two straight sessions. After ending at ₹229.38 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, the cement stock has been rising since Wednesday. Today, India Cements share price opened with an upside gap at ₹285 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹288.88, recording a rise of around 26 percent in the last two sessions. Read more

UltraTech Cement board approves acquisition of 23% stake in India Cements India's largest cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd will be acquiring a non-controlling 23% stake in India Cements Ltd for a consideration of up to ₹1,885 crore, the company said early Thursday in a regulatory disclosure. Read more

