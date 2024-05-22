Top 7 news on May 22: Bomb threat to MHA office in Delhi, Nykaa’s Q4 results, no ChatGPT in China & more
Top 7 news on May 22: High Alert in place as Home Ministry office in North Block receives bomb threat mail. Nykaa’s Q4 net profit soars to ₹9.07 cr
Top news of the day: On 22 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. A bomb threat was received by the Union Home Ministry’s office at Delhi’s North Block. China's top internet authority has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy. Nykaa has reported a significant surge in profits for the quarter ended March.