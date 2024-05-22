Top 7 news on May 22: High Alert in place as Home Ministry office in North Block receives bomb threat mail. Nykaa’s Q4 net profit soars to ₹ 9.07 cr

Top news of the day: On 22 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. A bomb threat was received by the Union Home Ministry’s office at Delhi’s North Block. China's top internet authority has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy. Nykaa has reported a significant surge in profits for the quarter ended March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi news: High Alert in place as Home Ministry office in North Block receives bomb threat mail A bomb threat was received by the Union Home Ministry’s office at Delhi’s North Block, on Wednesday afternoon. Two fire tenders have been sent to the spot, reported ANI quoting Delhi Fire Service (DFS). Read more

Norway, Ireland and Spain move to recognise State of Palestine, Israel furious | A simple guide to conflict In a historic move, three European countries – Norway, Ireland and Spain – announced their plans to recognise a Palestinian state. The development irked Israel, which immediately recalled its envoys to Ireland, Norway and Spain. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on Swati Maliwal assault case: 'Two versions of event' In his first reaction on AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's 'assault' case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there are two versions of the event and that police should investigate both versions fairly. Read more

China against ChatGPT; introduces its own secure AI system rooted in Xi Jinping's ideology China's top internet authority has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy, described as a "secure and reliable" closed AI system, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. Read more

Delhi Metro services to start early on May 25 — check Lok Sabha elections voting day train timings Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that on May 25, the day of voting in the national capital, metro train services on all routes will start from 4 am. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nykaa’s Q4 net profit soars to ₹ 9.07 cr amid strategic acquisitions Cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa has reported a significant surge in profits for the quarter ended March, buoyed by robust growth in its beauty and personal care segment. The company operated by FSN E-Commerce posted a net profit of ₹9.07 crore, up around 300% compared to a year ago period. Read more

Awfis Space Solutions IPO fully subscribed on day 1, retail investors bid highest; check latest GMP, subscription status The initial public offering (IPO) of Awfis Space Solutions Limited opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 22 and was fully subscribed at 2.03 times by the end of today's session, according to BSE stock exchange data. The mainboard IPO of the workplace solution provider will remain open for investors till Monday, May 27, 2024. Read more

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!