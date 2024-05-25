Top 7 news on May 25: Lok Sabha polls Phase 6 concludes, Cyclone Remal inches closer to Bengal, IPL 2024 final & more
Top 7 news on May 25: Cyclone Remal Alert! IMD issues warnings for THESE states. Nearly 58% voter turnout on 58 seats till 5 pm. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final to be washed out? Check IMD's latest Cyclone Remal warning!
Top news of the day: On 24 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Election Commission of India said that the 58 seats voting today saw 57.70% approximate voter turnout till 5 pm. The IMD has issued warnings against severe cyclonic storm Remal, which is moving towards West Bengal and is expected to make landfall on May 26. The 17th edition of the IPL is near its end as Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders face Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final on May 26.