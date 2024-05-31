Top 7 news on May 31: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 polling tomorrow. IMD predicts southwest monsoon to advance in next 3 days. Prajwal Revanna sent to 6-day police custody in sex abuse case

Top news of the day: On 31 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Indian economy expanded at a blistering 7.8% in the three months through March. Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) leader and Bengaluru's Hassan MP, was remanded to six-day police custody in connection with allegations of sexually abusing several women.

India's GDP blitz at 8.2% in FY24 The Indian economy expanded at a blistering 7.8% in the three months through March, surpassing expectations and pushing up growth for the fiscal year 2024 to 8.2%, according to official data released on Friday. Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters' guide to Phase 7 — check vote timings, polling stations, candidates Voting for the seven and last phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 1. The elections will be held in 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. Along with Lok Sabha polls, elections will also be held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. Read more

Manipur floods: Houses and vehicles submerged amid heavy rains; PM Modi, Amit Shah take stock of situation Several houses and vehicles in various parts of Manipur, including Imphal, continue to reel under flood-like situation after torrential rains during cyclone Remal in the state. Cyclone Remal triggered rainfall and has led to severe waterlogging at several locations. Read more

Prajwal Revanna sent to 6-day police custody in sex abuse case: What we know so far Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) leader and Bengaluru's Hassan MP, was remanded to six-day police custody on Friday in connection with allegations of sexually abusing several women. He was taken to a hospital for medical examination under tight security, in Bengaluru on Friday. Read more

Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts southwest monsoon to advance in THESE states in next 3 days ---- The India Meteorological Department said on Friday that the southwest monsoon had advanced into the remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. The monsoon has set in over Kerala in southern India today. Read more

Mallikarjun Kharge reveals his choice for Prime Minister post if INDIA bloc comes to power With the campaigning ending for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday revealed his choice for the post of Prime Minister if the INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4. In an interview with NDTV, the Congress chief said that Rahul Gandhi would be a popular choice for the top post. Read more

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024 registration opens for Class 10, 12 at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the List of Candidate (LOC) registration window for schools to apply for Compartment Exam 2024 at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/ps/. The schools are required to submit the name and other details of students of Class 10 and 12 who were placed in the compartment category when the board results were declared on May 12, 2024, and also of those who are unsatisfied with their results and are interested in applying for the Compartment/Supplementary exam. Read more

