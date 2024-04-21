Top 8 news on April 21: HDFC Bank to focus on improving return on assets. 'Modi govt wants to kill my husband', claims Sunita Kejriwal.

Top news of the day: On 21 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. HDFC Bank faces the dual challenge of higher credit to deposit profile and lower core income. Sunita Kejriwal called her husband "very brave and a lion, who is worried about 'Bharat Mata' even in jail…."

Neha Hiremath murder case: Karnataka BJP calls for statewide protest on 22 April | 6 points Karnataka BJP on Sunday called for statewide protest on April 22 (Monday) over the murder of 23-year old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. Neha, the daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath was allegedly stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of the college on Thursday. She was pursuing Master of Computer Applications (MCA) at BVB College, Hubballi.

'Modi govt wants to kill my husband': Sunita Kejriwal attacks BJP during INDIA rally, dubs Arvind Kejriwal a 'lion' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday called her husband "very brave and a lion, who is worried about 'Bharat Mata' even in jail…." While speaking at the Opposition INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi, Sunita Kejriwal repeated the slogans echoing amongst her supporters in the event and said, 'Jail ke taale tutenge, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren chutenge.'

'Modi govt wants excuse to sell railways to…': Rahul Gandhi shares video of passengers sleeping inside toilets of train Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X on Sunday to share a video in which passengers can be seen sleeping inside toilets while traveling in a overcrowded train. The Wayanad MP, who is seeking re-election from his constituency in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government and said they need to be removed "if we want to save the common man travel."

Odisha heatwave: Government declares summer vacations in all schools from 25 April Amid the scorching heatwave conditions, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on 21 April announced that summer vacations will begin in all schools in state from 25 April, reported news agency ANI.

Bengaluru water crisis: Firms gulp more but also pledge to reduce usage India's tech hub Bengaluru has been grappling with an acute water crisis for the past few weeks. The city's high concentration of major industries—beyond just tech—has set alarm bells ringing with temperatures set to shoot up further. While it's not possible to track water usage at all offices across the city, a similar exercise for listed companies headquartered in Karnataka's capital revealed an 11% collective increase in consumption in 2022-23.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nomination papers of Congress Surat candidate Nilesh Kumbhani rejected The nomination papers of the Congress candidate from Surat Lok Sabha constituency, Nilesh Kumbhani has been rejected. His nomination was rejected after his three supporters who signed the nomination form complained that their signatures were fake.

Sunil Gavaskar says bowlers are suffering amid IPL 2024, asks BCCI to 'increase the size of the boundary' The Indian Premier League 2024 has been a season for batters to show what they are built of. With records breaking high scores and runs flowing like river water from mountains, bowlers are having a very hard time.

HDFC Bank to focus on improving return on assets: CEO HDFC Bank will focus on profitability over growth in the medium term as the country's largest private lender faces the dual challenge of higher credit to deposit profile and lower core income.

