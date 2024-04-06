Top 8 news on April 6: Leh Apex Body withdraws 'border march', Ashok Chavan takes oath, Amazon launches Bazaar & more
Top News of the Day: On 6 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7. Maharashtra Congress rebel Ashok Chavan, along with BJP national president JP Nadda and three other leaders, took oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday.