Top News of the Day: On 6 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7. Maharashtra Congress rebel Ashok Chavan, along with BJP national president JP Nadda and three other leaders, took oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leh Apex Body withdraws 7 April's 'border march' in Ladakh: 'To avoid confrontation...' The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7. The decision was made for the interest of people and to 'avoid confrontation with law-enforcement agencies'. The LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and "Chinese encroachments" in the north. Read more

Amazon launches Bazaar to sell items below ₹ 600: Here's how to buy t-shirts at ₹ 129, watches under ₹ 200 and more To strengthen its hold on India's fast fashion market, e-commerce giant Amazon has introduced ‘Bazaar’, a “special store" focused on trendy and affordable lifestyle products under ₹600. With this launch, Amazon aims to compete against Walmart-owned Flipkart and Reliance's Ajio. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China, North Korea targeting elections in India, US? Microsoft warns of AI use, cryptocurrency heists China is likely to use artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content to target elections in India, the US and South Korea, and understand issues that divide voters in these countries ahead of national elections, Microsoft warned on Friday. Read more

Maharashtra Congress rebel Ashok Chavan, 4 others take oath as Rajya Sabha MP Maharashtra Congress rebel Ashok Chavan, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and three other leaders, took oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Read more

Canada sets a target of 3.64 lakh study permits for 2024. How does it affect Indian students going abroad? Canada’s minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship Marc Miller on Friday said the North American nation is imposing a cap on study permit applications to curb the rapid increase of international students in Canada. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sourav Ganguly's blunt take on Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly came in Hardik Pandya's strong defense on Saturday and asked the cricket fans to not boo the new Mumbai Indians skipper. Sourav Ganguly praised Rohit Sharma and said he is a player of a different class, but it's Mumbai Indians that has replaced him with Hardik Pandya. The veteran batters' remarks came as Hardik Pandya faced hostile crowds in MI's IPL 2024 campaign, as fans criticized him for replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai's skipper. Read more

IMD predicts heatwaves in THESE states in next 2 days. Details here The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwaves over east and peninsular India for the next two days. The IMD has also made rainfall predictions and thunderstorms till 9 April in the northeast region. Read more

'Modi ji desh ka cheer haran kar rahe hain': Sonia Gandhi says Opposition leaders threatened to join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "Modi ji khud ko mahaan maan kar, desh aur loktantra ki maryada ka cheer haran kar rahe hain", loosely translated to Modi ji is destroying the country (India) and its democracy. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

