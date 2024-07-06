Top 8 news on July 6: Budget 2024 date announced, building collapses in Surat, RBI imposes penalty on five banks & more

Top news today: On 6 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Nirmala Sitharaman will present the highly anticipated Union Budget on July 23. Several people were injured after a multi-storey building collapsed in Gujarat. RBI penalised five banks including Punjab National Bank with various directions.

Gujarat news: Several injured, others feared trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Surat | Watch Several people were injured on Saturday after a multi-storey building collapsed in Gujarat. One individual has been rescued and several others remain trapped under the rubble. The incident took place in the Sachin area of Surat. A rescue operation is currently underway with police and fire department teams present at the spot. Read more

Budget 2024 date: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2024-25 on July 23, session begins from July 22 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the highly anticipated Union Budget on July 23. President Droupadi Murmu approved a proposal on Saturday to summon both houses of Parliament between July 22 and August 12. This will be the first budget presented by the Narendra Modi-led government since it was re-elected for a record third term earlier this year. Read more

RBI imposes penalty on five banks including PNB for regulatory non-compliance: Report The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) penalised five banks including Punjab National Bank (PNB) with various RBI directions, reported The Economic Times. RBI imposed a penalty of ₹1.31 crore on PNB, which became the fifth bank for getting the wrath of the banking regulator. Read more

Champions Trophy 2025: India may not travel to Pakistan, decision rests with government, says report With the draft dates for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan have been released, reports arrived that the Indian men’s cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan next year. According to report, published by Sports Tak on 6 July, the Men in Blue will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy that will begin from 19 February to 9 March. Read more

More trouble for AAP: Delhi L-G VK Saxena approves probe against jailed leader Satyendar Jain in bribery case Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Saturday approved investigation under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act against jailed former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a bribery case. Satyendar Jain has been accused of receiving a bribe of ₹7 crore in connection with a ₹571 crore project for the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies. Read more

NEET-UG 2024 counselling expected to start by July end, additional seats may be added: report Counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 has been deferred and is expected to start by the end of July, according to a report by news agency PTI. Earlier, the counselling session was expected to begin in the first week of this month. However, the date has not been notified yet. Read more

PM Narendra Modi speaks to new UK PM Keir Starmer, invites him to visit India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with his new United Kingdom counterpart Keir Starmer and congratulated him on assuming charge as UK Prime Minister and a remarkable victory of the Labour Party in the election. PM Modi has also extended an invitation to PM Starmer for an early visit to India. Both the leaders have agreed to remain in touch. Read more