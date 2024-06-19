Top 8 news on June 19: Nifty 50 snaps 5-day winning streak on profit booking at higher levels. ’Nalanda’s reawakening...’: PM Modi shares his ’missions’ at Nalanda University inauguration | 10 points. Govt plans to issue new advisory as severe heatwave in northern India claims 5 lives in Delhi

Top news of the day: On 19 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Profit booking at higher levels caused the Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 to snap its five-session winning streak. PM Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar. Centre is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: Nifty 50 snaps 5-day winning streak on profit booking at higher levels Profit booking at higher levels caused the Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 to snap its five-session winning streak on Wednesday, June 19. Shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, and Bharti Airtel, were the top drags on the index. Read more

Govt plans to issue new advisory as severe heatwave in northern India claims 5 lives in Delhi The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India Government is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India, news agency ANI reported. This comes as Delhi continues to be in the grip of a heatwave with maximum temperature "feeling" like 51 degree Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Sorry state of affairs…’: Allahabad HC raps NEET aspirant for seeking action against NTA. Here's why Amid hullaballoo concerning National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 examinations, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition filed by a NEET aspirant. The student had alleged that the NTA has failed to declare her result. She also alleged that her OMR sheet was ‘found torn’. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal demanded bribe of ₹ 100 crore, ED says 'it has proof'; what investigation agency revealed The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and another accused Vinod Chauhan till July 3 in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy. Read more

AAP's Atishi threatens ‘indefinite fast’ in letter to PM Modi: ‘If Delhi does not get its water share by 21 June…’ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister in the Delhi government, Atishi, has threatened to go on an 'indefinite fast' in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, Atishi warned that if Delhi did not get its share of water by June 21, she would go on an 'indefinite fast'. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akme Fintrade IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹ 132- crore issue Udaipur-based Akme Fintrade's IPO was completely subscribed on the first day, with retail and non-institutional investors leading the way. The non-banking financial company's ₹132 crore offering, which launched today, has two more days to navigate its way towards huge subscription numbers. Akme Fintrade IPO subscription status was 3.01 times on the first day of bidding. Read more

DEE Development Engineers IPO booked 2.51x on Day 1; retail, NII fully subscribed. Check GMP, subscription status DEE Development Engineers IPO kicked off the first day of bidding with a great deal of response from retail and non-institutional investors, and both portions were fully booked within a few hours of the opening. DEE Development IPO subscription status was 2.51 times, as per BSE data. Read more

’Nalanda’s reawakening...’: PM Modi shares his ’missions’ at Nalanda University inauguration | 10 points Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended the event. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!