Top news of the day: On 18 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Several foreign students, including those from Pakistan, are reportedly still facing threats from locals in Kyrgyzstan. Singapore is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19, as authorities recorded more than 25,900 cases from May 5 to 11. Arvind Kejriwal said he would go to BJP headquarters on Sunday along with top AAP leaders.