Top 8 news of May 18: Amid attacks in Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan issue advisory to students. Kejriwal says he will go to BJP headquarters at 12 noon on Sunday. Singapore faces new COVID-19 wave

Violence in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek: Amid attacks, India and Pakistan issue advisory to students - 10 crucial updates Several foreign students, including those from Pakistan, are reportedly still facing threats from locals amid ongoing mob violence against international students in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek. Read more

'Jail ka Khel': Kejriwal says he will go to BJP headquarters at 12 noon on Sunday; dares PM Modi to get them arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he would go to Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Sunday (May 19) along with top AAP leaders and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest them all. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singapore faces new COVID-19 wave, 25,900 cases reported in a week, masks advisory issued Singapore is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19, as authorities recorded more than 25,900 cases from May 5 to 11. The cases are nearly doubling week-on-week. The government has issued a health advisory asking people to wear masks again, news agency PTI reported. Read more

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown: Playoff hopes at risk as IMD forecasts 61% chances of rain With the most exciting match of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings about to begin in a couple of hours, fans and cricketers are concerned about only one thing—rain. Read more

'Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will not take decision': Mallikarjun Kharge says Mamata Banerjee is with INDIA bloc Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday rebuked party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary over his remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeee, and said she is with INDIA alliance. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar arrested; AAP claims MP 'blackmailed' by BJP | 10 updates Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, even as the party claimed she was "blackmailed" by the BJP as she faces a corruption case. Read more

Ujjivan SFB Q4 Results: Net profit rises 6.5% to ₹ 329 crore, NII up 26% YoY; dividend declared Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Saturday, May 18, reporting a rise of 6.5 per cent to ₹329.6 crore, compared to ₹309.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. Read more

N Vaghul, accidental banker and philanthropist, dies at 88 Legendary Indian banker and former chairman of ICICI Bank Narayanan Vaghul passed away in Chennai on Saturday, according to a statement issued by his family. He was 88. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

