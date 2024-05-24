Top 9 news on May 24: Google to buy minority stake in Flipkart. Hindalco posts 32% jump in Q4 profit. Police reveal 'efforts to frame driver.

Top news of the day: On 24 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Flipkart said that it will be adding internet major Google as a minority investor. Hindalco reported a 32% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,174 crore for the quarter ended March. The Pune Police confirmed that an effort was made to frame a family driver in the case.

Google to buy minority stake in Flipkart in fresh funding round E-commerce giant Flipkart on Friday said that it will be adding internet major Google as a minority investor. “As part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties." Read more

Dombivali boiler blast case: Malti Pradeep Mehta, one of company owners, detained from Nashik The Thane Police on Friday detained Malti Pradeep Mehta, one of the owners of Amudan Chemicals Private Limited, from Nashik in connection with the Dombivali boiler blast case that claimed 11 lives on Thursday in Maharashtra. She was absconding after the incident. Read more

India's crude oil imports soar 7% YoY in April, net oil & gas import bill hits $12.3 billion-mark: PPAC

India's crude oil imports increased by seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2024 and the net import bill for oil and gas hit $12.3 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in the corresponding period last year. Out of this, crude oil imports constituted $13.0 billion, liquified natural gas (LNG) imports were at $1.1 billion and exports were $ 3.7 billion during April 2024. Read more

Prajwal Revanna Sex Abuse Case: MEA issues show cause notice to JD(S) MP, say reports The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued a show cause notice to JD(S) Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, said reports. Prajwal Revanna is facing a probe in connection with a sexual harassment case. Read more

Hindalco posts 32% jump in Q4 profit on strong margin, volumes Hindalco Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla group, on Friday reported a 32% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,174 crore for the quarter ended March driven by strong margins and volumes across aluminium and copper businesses. Read more

Cyclone Remal Warning! From landfall timings, states on rainfall alert, possible impact to IMD advisory — FAQ Cyclone Remal is likely to make landfall and cross between Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts around May 26. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the "Depression" over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 25 morning in the east-central region of Bay of Bengal. Read more

S&P BSE to include Adani Ports in Sensex index from June 24; Wipro to be dropped

The S&P BSE announced on Friday, May 24, that it will include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the Sensex index from June 24, 2024. The domestic benchmark will drop Wipro from the index on the same day. The BSE, in its semi-annual rebalancing exercise, included the country's largest private port operator, making it the first Adani Group company to join the Sensex. Read more

Pune Porsche Crash: Police reveal 'efforts to frame driver, lapses by some cops' – what we know so far The Pune Police on Friday confirmed that an effort was made to frame a family driver in the case wherein a teen was accused of drinking and ramming a Porsche car into a bike in Pune last week. Two IT professionals were killed in the incident that took place in the Kalyani Nagar area at around 3 am on Sunday, May 19. Read more

Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar sent to judicial custody till May 28 A Delhi court sent Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody till May 28 on Friday. Kumar is the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He was accused to misbehaving with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. Read more

