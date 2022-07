New GST rates from today: Know what gets cheaper and dearer. Full list

Customers will have to pay more on certain products and services from today as a series of decisions by the GST Council takes effect. Certain items are set to attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) while the tax outgo on certain things are set to come down as a series of decisions by the GST Council takes effect.

Ukraine conflict, inflation worry Indian households

With fears around the covid-pandemic waning, Indian households are now reporting growing concerns around the conflict in Ukraine, the state of the economy and unprecedented high inflation, according to Kantar's Global Issues Barometer survey.

How to find out if a digital lending platform is fake

Here are a few measures that users can take to ensure that they are transacting with a genuine digital lender.

Tax breaks that you will forgo on failing to file ITR on time

The due date to file income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2022-'23 (financial year 2021-'22) is 31 July. This deadline is for individual taxpayers who do not need to get their accounts audited. Missing the deadline not only attracts penalty, but you will also have to forgo certain tax breaks when you file belated returns.

HDFC Bank to mull units listing only after merger

HDFC Bank Ltd will consider public listings of its brokerage and non-banking financial company (NBFC) units only after the completion of a merger with parent HDFC Ltd, said the bank's managing director and chief executive, Sashidhar Jagdishan.

Govt to table 24 bills in monsoon session

The government will introduce 24 bills in the hectic month-long monsoon session of Parliament starting on Monday, seeking to reform the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Competition Act, mining regulations, and the special economic zones regime.

Plan to move imported coal power plants to Indian fuel

The Centre is planning to provide domestic coal linkages to all imported coal-based power plants and run them largely on domestic fuel in order to prevent global supply shocks from disrupting power generation, said two officials aware of the developments.