Top events today: On 12 December 2024, several important events are set to take place. The Union Cabinet will meet to address various key issues. IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu. As a result, schools in 11 districts, including Chennai and Thanjavur, have announced a holiday due to expected heavy rainfall. In addition to this, there will be no water supply in parts of South Delhi today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Cabinet to meet to discuss key issues The Union Cabinet is set to meet on December 12 in the national capital to discuss key issues. On November 25, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved PAN 2.0. The Cabinet also approved three major railway projects aimed at improving connectivity and operational efficiency.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved Atal Innovation Mission 2.0, designed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation among youth. Another notable decision was the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative, aimed at making high-quality research materials accessible to students and researchers nationwide.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO opens today The initial public offering (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has opened today. Bidding for the shares of this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company will remain open until 16th December 2024. The healthcare service provider company has fixed the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band at ₹1265 to ₹1329 apiece.

According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 376 in the grey market today.

Nepal's General Ashok Raj Sigdel to get honorary Indian Army rank from President Murmu. On December 12, Nepal's General Ashok Raj Sigdel will attend the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, wherein as per unique tradition between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, he will be conferred the honourary rank of General of the Indian Army by President Droupadi Murmu.

Chennai, 10 other city schools closed due to heavy rains across Tamil Nadu The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu. As per the weather observatory's latest report, moderate rain was observed in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schools across 11 districts across Tamil Nadu, such as Chennai, Thanjavur among others have declared a holiday for schools in anticipation of the heavy rains.

Bihar govt to disburse 2nd installment of financial aid The Bihar government will on December 12 will disburse the second installment of financial assistance to select entrepreneurs under the state's two flagship schemes -- Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana and the Bihar Laghu Udyami Yojana.

No water supply in parts of South Delhi today There will be no water supply in parts of South Delhi on December 12 morning due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said. According to a statement, the affected areas include Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, Air Force Station on MB Road, Sangam Vihar, Tigri village, Tigri DDA flats, and Khanpur Village. Khan Pur Extension, JJ Colony Khan Pur, Duggal Colony, Jawahar Park, Raju Park, Shiv Park, Bihari Park, Krishna Park and Devli Village are also among the affected areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}