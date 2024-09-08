Top events today: From Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's visit to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the commencing of the Asian Champions Trophy, a series of events are lined up for today. We take a look:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit India for talks with PM Modi Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will embark on a two-day visit to India starting Sunday, where he will engage in extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit, occurring amidst rising tensions in West Asia, aims to strengthen the already robust relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and explore new areas for collaboration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince are expected to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues. Additionally, they are likely to address the broader implications of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Protests in West Bengal Women in West Bengal are gearing up for the 'Reclaim the Night' march on Sunday, protesting the rape and murder of the junior doctor from R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. Recent rallies have seen growing participation, with activists calling for justice and governor intervention amid ongoing investigations.

Sunday's protests mark the third 'Reclaim the Night' march with thousands of women set to express their outrage over the brutal incident that took place on August 9, 2024. This event is organized to mark one month since the horrific crime that sparked widespread protests.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP likely to release first list of candidates The Aam Admi Party(AAP), is likely to release the first list of candidates, today, for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections.

The Haryana legislative assembly elections will take place on October 5, with the deadline for filing nominations set for September 12. The counting of votes will occur on October 8, 2024.

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 to begin today The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will kick off on Sunday, featuring six top continental teams competing at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.

The six nations competing in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 are India, Malaysia (ranked 13th), Republic of Korea (ranked 14th), Japan (ranked 15th), Pakistan (ranked 16th), and host China (ranked 23rd).

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan hockey match will be played on September 14. The Asian Champions Trophy matches will be available for both live streaming, and broadcast.

Randhir Singh set to become first Indian president of Olympic Council of Asia Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh is all set to become the first Indian president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) at the 44th General Assembly of the organization, in New Delhi, on Sunday.

A former Indian shooter, Randhir Singh will be officially elected as OCA president in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and leading sports figures from all 45 Asian countries, reported the PTI.

77-year-old Randhir Singh, who hails from Patiala, Punjab, comes from a family of athletes. He competed in four Asian Games, securing a gold medal in trap shooting in 1978, a bronze in 1982, and a team silver in 1986. He also participated in the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

Spanish Prime Minister on official visit to China Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Beijing and Shanghai from September 7-12 and is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will be accompanied by a deputy trade minister during the trip.

The visit comes amid a trade dispute between China and the European Union, which has arisen after EU regulators proposed provisional duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Rally in Pakistan to demand PM Imran Khan's release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is set to take out a rally in Islamabad's Tarnol area today.