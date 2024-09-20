Top Events of the Day: Bengal junior doctors to call off strike, PM Modi in Maharashtra, UPSC Main exam and more

  • Top Events of the Day: The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has called off their 40-day strike after government assurances on safety, resuming emergency services while suspending OPD. 

Livemint
Updated20 Sep 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Take a look at the top news events of the day
Take a look at the top news events of the day

Top Events of the Day: Junior doctors in West Bengal have called off their 40-day strike after assurances from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant regarding safety measures. Emergency services will resume tomorrow i.e. on September 21. In addition to this, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha.

Also Read | IMD predicts more rain in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata today

Here are the Top events of the day

Doctors stike in Bengal called off:

After West Bengal, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant assured safety and security implementations, agreeing to demands of the protesting junior doctors, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has now decided to call off their strike on Friday. The strike that has been underway for more than 40 days against the rape-murder incident that took place at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata will finally come to an end, said junior doctors; however, emergency services will resume but OPD services will remain suspended.

Also Read | RG Kar case: Doctors to call off strike today; OPD services to remain suspended

PM Modi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra today to mark the first anniversary of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha. During his visit, he will also lay the foundation stone for a textile park in Amravati. The event in Wardha, set to begin around 11:30 am, will see PM Modi distributing certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the scheme, according to an official announcement.

UPSC Main 2024 Exam

More than eight lakh aspirants will take the UPSC Main examination on Friday. The test — conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission — is the second step in the recruitment process for central services and post. The main exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin from 9 am and end at 12 noon, while and the afternoon session will start from 2:30 pm conclude at 5:30 pm.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 exam schedule OUT at upsc.gov.in

BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand on Friday, party leaders said as reported by news agency PTI. As the assembly elections approach later this year, the BJP aims to conduct six Parivartan Yatras—symbolizing a march for change—to engage with the electorate and highlight the shortcomings of the JMM-led government. These yatras will cover approximately 5,400 kilometers across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts, wrapping up on October 2. The initiative is expected to see participation from around 50 leaders at both the national and state levels, including various chief ministers.

Also Read | ’Same intentions & agenda’: Shah slams Congress-NC over Pak minister’s remark

Water cut in Delhi

Parts of the national capital will experience a 12-hour water supply disruption on September 20, starting from 11 am, due to maintenance work, as announced by the Delhi Jal Board. The affected areas include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, as well as certain cantonment regions and neighboring areas under NDMC and south Delhi.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTop Events of the Day: Bengal junior doctors to call off strike, PM Modi in Maharashtra, UPSC Main exam and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.15
    03:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5.1 (-3.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.10
    03:59 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.35 (-1.99%)

    Indus Towers

    389.65
    03:53 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -37.9 (-8.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    K P R Mill

    936.70
    03:41 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    77.75 (9.05%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,371.45
    03:29 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    79.5 (6.15%)

    Asahi India Glass

    708.85
    03:47 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    34 (5.04%)

    PB Fintech

    1,882.30
    03:58 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    76.75 (4.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.