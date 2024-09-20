Top Events of the Day: Junior doctors in West Bengal have called off their 40-day strike after assurances from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant regarding safety measures. Emergency services will resume tomorrow i.e. on September 21. In addition to this, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Doctors stike in Bengal called off: After West Bengal, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant assured safety and security implementations, agreeing to demands of the protesting junior doctors, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has now decided to call off their strike on Friday. The strike that has been underway for more than 40 days against the rape-murder incident that took place at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata will finally come to an end, said junior doctors; however, emergency services will resume but OPD services will remain suspended.

PM Modi in Maharashtra Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra today to mark the first anniversary of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha. During his visit, he will also lay the foundation stone for a textile park in Amravati. The event in Wardha, set to begin around 11:30 am, will see PM Modi distributing certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the scheme, according to an official announcement.

UPSC Main 2024 Exam More than eight lakh aspirants will take the UPSC Main examination on Friday. The test — conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission — is the second step in the recruitment process for central services and post. The main exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin from 9 am and end at 12 noon, while and the afternoon session will start from 2:30 pm conclude at 5:30 pm.

BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand on Friday, party leaders said as reported by news agency PTI. As the assembly elections approach later this year, the BJP aims to conduct six Parivartan Yatras—symbolizing a march for change—to engage with the electorate and highlight the shortcomings of the JMM-led government. These yatras will cover approximately 5,400 kilometers across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts, wrapping up on October 2. The initiative is expected to see participation from around 50 leaders at both the national and state levels, including various chief ministers.