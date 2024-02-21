Top News of the Day: Farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue and more
Top News of the Day: On 21 February, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The farmers today are set to begin their march again from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the three-day Raisina Dialogue 2024. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who arrived in the national capital yesterday is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024.