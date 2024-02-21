Top News of the Day: On 21 February, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The farmers today are set to begin their march again from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the three-day Raisina Dialogue 2024. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who arrived in the national capital yesterday is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest to resume on February 21 The farmers are set to resume the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation today i.e. on 21 February. Haryana Police on Tuesday asked its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers which they say protesting farmers from Punjab have brought with them as they plan to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' from the interstate border. The farmers are set to begin their march again today from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Though the farmers are still over 200 km from the national capital, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted drills to ensure that its heavily barricaded entry points are not breached. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday orally asked the Punjab government not to allow the farmers to gather in large numbers. The last round of talks between farmers and the government ended past midnight on Sunday when a panel of ministers proposed buying five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize and cotton -- from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) for five years through central agencies. The protest leaders have formally rejected the offer with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal saying on Tuesday that it was not in the farmers' interest.

PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue on 21 February Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy which is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The ninth edition of the Dialogue will be held till February 23. The Raisina Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of State and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia and scholars on strategic affairs. Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on February 21. Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, and deliver the keynote address," the MEA statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance Minister to review economy at FSDC meeting on Feb 21 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to review the state of the economy amid global challenges at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) today i.e. on February 21. The 28th meeting of the high-level panel will be attended by all financial sector regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, sources said as reported by PTI. This would be the first meeting of the FSDC after the passage of the ₹47.6 lakh crore Budget for 2024-25, focussing on capital expenditure with an outlay of ₹11.11 lakh crore.

Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Punjab today West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Punjab today and meet her Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, an official source told PTI on 15 February. Banerjee’s meeting with the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considered crucial in the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of an opposition coalition. Her visit to Punjab also comes at a time when farmers are demanding minimum support price for their crops. Banerjee has already extended her support to the farmers and condemned the attack on protesting farmers when they were trying to march to New Delhi.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to pay state visit to India Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on a state visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. Notably, he is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 21-23. The Greek PM Mitsotakis will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. This would be the first bilateral Head of State/Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years; the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. The then Greek Prime Minister, Kostas Karamanlis, was accompanied by Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyannis, in his January 2008 visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Juniper Hotels IPO opens today Juniper Hotels IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, February 21). Juniper Hotels Ltd is a luxury hotel development and ownership company operating in luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across various locations in India, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi.

SC to hear plea on postponement of NEET-MDS 2024 exams The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear a plea on February 21, 2024, requesting the postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 examination and an extension of the internship cut-off date, media reports have stated. Previously, the panel consisting of DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was informed that the decision to hold the NEET MDS on its planned date was arbitrary. Additionally, it was highlighted that the decision was made without accurately verifying the internship completion dates, despite the specific directive from the Hon’ble Telangana HC in 2023.

