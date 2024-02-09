India is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial and financial events today, February 9. As the country celebrates Valentine week with Chocolate Day today, important events like budget session, Pakistan election result to BJP's campaign and AIADMK's protest will take place this Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint brings you a list of important events have an eye for.

-Budget session ends tomorrow: The current Budget session of Parliament that began on which January 31 was originally scheduled to conclude on February 9. The session is set to be prolonged by one day until Saturday, February 10 as declared by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The government intends to present a 'white paper' contrasting the condition of the Indian economy pre and post-2014, according to sources.

-BJP chief Nadda to inaugurate 'Sushasan Mahotsav': A two-day 'Sushasan Mahotsav' will be inaugurated by BJP national president J P Nadda today, February 9. This good governance festival is organised by an autonomous charitable trust, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.

-Land for job Scam: Delhi court issued a summon for Amit Katyal, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary in a 'land for job scam' case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The accused were instructed to appear before the PMLA court today, February 9, to proceed with the trial.

-Government to sell 'Bharat Rice': Under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) retail intervention was initiated as wholesale interventions were not benefiting a larger population. As part of this retail intervention, Government will retail 'Bharat rice' at ₹29 per kg under the 'Bharat brand' from today onwards in 5 and 10 kg packs through the cooperatives Nafed, NCCF, and Kendriya Bhandar. This measure aims to provide relief to the middle class and the poor. Moreover, each kilogram of 'Bharat rice' will contain 5 percent broken rice.

-Chhattisgarh assembly session: The first budget of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly for FY 2024-25 will be tabled today, February 9. The session will begin with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's address.

-AIADMK to organise protest against DMK leader's 'derogatory' remarks: AIADMK will organise a protest meet at Avinashi in the Nilgiris district today, February 9. This protest against the DMK leader A Raja is in response to alleged "derogatory" remarks against the AIADMK founder late MG Ramachandran (MGR). The protest will be led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS).

-Odisha BJP to launch 'Gaon Chalo' campaign: The Odisha BJP unit will organise a three-day 'Gaon Chalo' (go to village) campaign from today, February 9 to inform the masses about different schemes launched by the central government in the last 10 years. This campaign campaign aims to serve a wider motive for BJP that is increase its vote share in the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

-Congress to launch 'Samaragni' yatra: Congress will launch state-wide 'Samaragni' yatra in Kerala from today, February 9.

-Tamil Nadu to see second round of seat-sharing talks between Congress and DMK: Congress will meet the DMK seat-sharing committee for second round of talks on February 9 ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The first set of seat sharing talks between the two parties took place on January 28.

-Essential Commodities Act: The Centre has imposed the Essential Commodities Act to make it mandatory for traders to declare rice/paddy stocks every Friday in a designated portal, starting from today, February 9.

Pakistan Elections: Pakistan election commission will announce unofficial results of all 859 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies today, February 9.

