India is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial, and financial events today, Thursday, March 14. From Lok Sabha election dates to Kisan Mahapanchayat in Delhi, Mint lists important events to watch.

A high-powered panel chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to meet on March 14 to select two new election commissioners. The Law Ministry sent an amended communication to all panel members for the meeting to be held at noon on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India is most likely to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today. The Elections Commission was in Jammu and Kashmir to assess when polls can be held in the Union Territory.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday announced that it would organise the All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14. The decision was taken following a meeting of coordination committees and subcommittees to hold Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, where over 50,000 farmers are likely to be present.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on March 14, where he will participate in party meetings. He will also address public gatherings, conduct poll rallies in Margherita (Tinsukia district) and Nazira (Sivasagar) on March 14 and also address a town hall programme in Guwahati on March 15.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Nashik city today as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Congress leader will also visit Trimbakeshwar temple before heading towards Thane.

Sandeshkhali attack case: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s custody was extended till March 14. He was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with allegations of ‘sexual assault and land grab in the Sandeshkhali area and was sent to a 10-day police custody by the Basirhat Court.

AIADMK symbol case: Following a hearing, the bench of Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court scheduled the AIADMK symbol case for further adjudication on March 14.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to inaugurate four terminals of Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) on Thursday, March 14. The launch of Kochi Water Metro terminals at South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Mulavukad and Eloor will take place virtually.

