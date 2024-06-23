Top Events of the Day: India, EU to hold 8th Free Trade talks, NEET PG exam today, IMD weather update and more

Top Events of the Day: India and the EU will kick start the eighth round of free trade talks, IMD predicts the heatwave to abate, NEET PG 2024 exam is held, 1,563 candidates to retake NEET-UG, Australia faces Afghanistan in T20 World Cup, Sonakshi Sinha and Zahir Iqbal to register their marriage, and more.

Eighth round of India-EU Free Trade talks to begin today India and the European Union (EU) will resume discussions on a free trade agreement (FTA) today. The eighth round of talks is set to address contentious issues such as the carbon tax, services, and India's request for the EU to ease pesticide residue rules on agricultural commodities.

IMD predicts heatwave to abate between June 23-25 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the heatwave conditions affecting Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan will ease between June 23 and 25. Despite recent thunderstorms, temperatures in some areas remain high, with Safdarjung recording 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Trump urges Christians to vote, touches only briefly on abortion at faith event

NEET PG 2024 examination today The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post-graduate (NEET PG) 2024 is scheduled for today. The exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), will take place in 300 test cities across more than 1000 test centres nationwide in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

1,563 candidates to retake NEET-UG A total of 1,563 NEET-UG candidates, previously awarded grace marks for time lost, will retake the exam today at various centres.

Also Read | Jordanian police find explosives in residential apartment

International Olympic Day celebrations International Olympic Day, established in 1948, is celebrated globally today. The day commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and promotes sport and physical activity. This year's theme highlights Paris, the host city for the upcoming Games and the birthplace of Pierre de Coubertin, the IOC's founder.

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Afghanistan Australia and Afghanistan will face off in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Kingston today. The game is a must-win for Afghanistan to advance to the semifinals, while a loss will end their promising campaign.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to register marriage Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to register their marriage this month. An update about the wedding was shared by Shashi Ranjan, a close friend of Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha.