Top events of the day: Malaysian PM’s State visit, Raksha Bandhan, supermoon, MUDA scam protests, and more

Top events of the day: Several events are lined up today, August 19. Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim's State visit, Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Karnataka MUDA scam protest, the last Monday of holy month of 'Shravan', and a meeting  called by the West Bengal Governor on the Kolkata doctor rape case are among the key events. Here is a list of the main events scheduled.

  • Prime Minister of Malaysia on State visit: Malaysian Prime Minister, Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, will arrive in India on August 19 for the first time, on a three-day State visit. This visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Malaysia's PM. Anwar  Ibrahim will stay in the country till August 21.

  • Supermoon: A rare treat is in store for sky gazers today as the Supermoon on August 19 will reveal a combination of a Supermoon and a Blue Moon, an occasion that happens in decades. It will be visible in the night sky today at 11:56 pm IST. “Although it will not look blue, as the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons, this will be a Blue Moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528,” NDTV quoted Retired NASA Program Executive Gordon Johnston as saying.

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the rape-death case of a junior doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," ANI reported. On August 18, Kolkata police imposed Section 163 of the BNSS around the College and Hospital premises for the entire week.

  • Karnataka MUDA scam: In Karnataka, the Congress state unit will stage state-wide protests today. This comes days after the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged involvement in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'.
  • Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh mark the last Monday of holy month of 'Shravan' with devotees visiting Shiva temples to offer their prayers. In the Navsari district of Gujarat, the historic Somnath Temple located in Bilimora witnessed long lines of devotees eager to seek blessings. At the same time, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain also saw a large gathering of devotees to mark this auspicious day.

