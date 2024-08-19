Top events of the day: Several events are lined up today, August 19. Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim's State visit, Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Karnataka MUDA scam protest, the last Monday of holy month of 'Shravan', and a meeting called by the West Bengal Governor on the Kolkata doctor rape case are among the key events. Here is a list of the main events scheduled.

