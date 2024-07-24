Top events of the day: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will address US Congress, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a protest in New Delhi, Mumbai's first underground metro begins operations, Uttarakhand Congress to start padyatra, India Couture Week will kick off, and multiple companies will announce Q1 results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netanyahu’s address to US Congress Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of the US Congress today. This marks his fourth appearance before the legislative body, surpassing the record held by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who addressed Congress three times.

Senator Ben Cardin, the leader of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will preside over Netanyahu's speech in the absence of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is traveling outside Washington.

Netanyahu’s visit was orchestrated by the Republican leaders of the legislature, who have criticised President Joe Biden for allegedly not providing sufficient support for Israel, though US poured in substantial aid to its ally in the ongoing Gaza conflict. In his invitation, House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasised the platform for Netanyahu to share his “government’s vision for defending democracy, combatting terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region."

BMW CE 04 India launch The BMW CE 04 electric scooter is all set to be launched today in India. This is BMW Motorrad’s first electric scooter in India.

NEET UG Counselling 2024 expected to begin on July 24 The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the Supreme Court on July 18, during the hearing regarding the NEET UG result cancellation, that the online counselling process for MBBS courses is expected to begin on July 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

YSRCP chief’s rally in New Delhi YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is organising a peaceful protest in New Delhi to highlight what he describes as “lawlessness and anarchy" in Andhra Pradesh since the NDA government took office.

Reddy tweeted that he has sought meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the “deteriorating" law-and-order situation in the state, which he attributes to alleged actions by the TDP-led government.

According to Reddy, within just two months of Naidu assuming power, there have been 36 political murders and 300 attempted murders. He also claims that 37 individuals have died by suicide due to alleged harassment by the TDP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai’s underground metro to begin operations Mumbai’s first underground metro, the Aqua Line, is set to begin operations today.

Spanning 33.5 kilometers, the Aqua Line will connect Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade, with stops at key locations including Colaba, Bandra, and the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ). The line features 27 stations and is expected to revolutionize urban transit in Mumbai by offering a smoother travel experience, reducing street congestion, and improving overall traffic flow.

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) completed successful trials of the rolling stock for this underground metro line in June. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has financed the Metro Line 3 project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttarakhand Congress’ padyatra The Uttarakhand Congress is organising a padyatra to protest the proposed construction of a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi.

Dubbed the Kedarnath Bachao Padyatra, the march will commence from Haridwar today and conclude at Kedarnath Dham in 14-15 days, according to Uttarakhand Congress President Karan Mahara. Mahara stated that the sacred Hindu temple is in Uttarakhand, and its recreation elsewhere will be opposed.

The controversy centers around a trust’s proposal to build a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Burari, Delhi. The foundation stone for this project was recently laid by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar SinghDhami, sparking criticism from Kedarnath Dham priests and the opposition Congress party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Couture Week to commence new edition The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will launch the 17th edition of India Couture Week in New Delhi today.

This eight-day fashion event will feature 14 prominent Indian couturiers, including Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta Couture, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, and Tarun Tahiliani.

Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI, remarked, “Through this edition of Couture Week, we aim to not only celebrate the visionary artistry of our designers but also spotlight the timeless beauty and cultural significance of handcrafted couture. We look forward to showcasing collections that will inspire and set new trends in the fashion industry." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q1 results: L&T, Bajaj Finserve to declare results Several major companies are scheduled to announce their Q1 results today, including Aarnav Fashions, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aurionpro Solutions, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Balaji Holdings & Investment, Bikaji Foods International, Bliss GVS Pharma, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, CMS Info Systems, Compucom Software, Craftsman Automation, Cybertech Systems and Software, DCB Bank, Duncan Engineering, EPACK Durable, Epigral, Federal Bank, Go Fashion (India), Heubach Colorants India, HFCL, IB Infotech Enterprises, Indian Energy Exchange, Indraprastha Gas, Industrial & Prudential Investments Co, Indus Finance, Inertia Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Paper, JSW Holdings, Jumbo Bag, Kenvi Jewels, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Ladderup Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Machino Plastics, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, MAS Financial Services, Mega Fin (India), Mercury Laboratories, National Fittings, Oracle Financial Services Software, PDS, Petronet LNG, PG Electroplast, PNG Gilts, Hitachi Energy India, Prime Securities, Ramco Systems, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rane (Madras), SBI Life Insurance Company, SIS, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Shekhawati Poly Yarn, S V Global Mill, Syngene International, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Tips Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, TRF, Trident, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), V-Guard Industries, and Welspun Living.

Weather: IMD Yellow alert for Delhi, Mumbai The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh

Chetana Education IPO price band set at ₹ 80-85 per share; SME IPO to open today The initial public offering (IPO) of textbook publishing company Chetana Education Ltd is set to open for subscription today and close on Friday, July 26. The IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹85 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1.36 lakh from retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on July 29, with the shares to be credited to the demat accounts of the allottees on July 30. The company will issue refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day, and the equity shares of Chetana Education Ltd will be listed on NSE SME on July 31. An SME IPO is a way for a privately owned Small and medium enterprises (SME) company to sell its shares to the public for the first time and get listed on the BSE SME or NSE Emerge platform.

