Top events of the day: PM Modi's rallies; RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match, defamation case hearing against Kejriwal, more
Top events of the day include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies in Jharkhand on Saturday, RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match and more
With phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 nearing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled election rallies in Jharkhand, where he arrived on Friday. He will also conduct a roadshow in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Alongside the election activities, an IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is also set to take place. A Delhi court will also hear a defamation plea against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Atishi in the poaching case.