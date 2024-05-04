With phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 nearing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled election rallies in Jharkhand, where he arrived on Friday. He will also conduct a roadshow in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Alongside the election activities, an IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is also set to take place. A Delhi court will also hear a defamation plea against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Atishi in the poaching case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi's election rallies in Palamu and Lohardaga Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rallies in Jharkhand on Saturday, May 4. PM Modi arrived in Jharkhand on Friday to campaign for the next phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies for party candidates in Palamu and Lohardaga parliamentary constituencies. Lohardaga and Palamu will go to polls on May 13.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Kanpur Apart from holding roadshows in Jharkhand, PM Modi will also be holding an election rally in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur is going to vote in the Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Murmu to begin visit Shimla The Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced that President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a five-day trip to Himachal Pradesh starting from Saturday. The president will visit Himachal Pradesh from May 4 to 8, the statement said. "On May 6, the president will grace the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala," it said.

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be playing each other in an IPL 2024 match today at 7:30 pm. The RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Royal Challengers are the bottom-dwellers with six points from 10 matches, while the Titans are placed eighth with eight points from 10 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Defamation case hearing against Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor had filed a defamation case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and minister Atishi for claims that the saffron party was trying to poach its leaders in return for cash. The matter will heard on Saturday at the Rouse Avenue Court.

