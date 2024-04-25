Top Events of the Day: PM Modi rallies in UP, Pragya Thakur's court hearing, Tech Mahindra Q4 results, and more
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi will be holding Lok Sabha elections 2024 rallies in Uttar Pradesh; Pragya Thakur has been directed to appear before a special NIA court; Tech Mahindra will be declaring its Q4 results, and more
Today is packed with significant events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh to hold rallies in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, Pragya Thakur has been directed to appear before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Malegaon Blast case. In the business world, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India are among the 38 companies who would be declaring their Q4 financial results. There's more happening today, April 25. Listed are some of the significant happenings to keep an eye on: