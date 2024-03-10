Top events of the day: Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple developmental project worth more than ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. In addition to this, media reports have also stated that the PM Modi is expected to inaugurate 15 airport projects in several states.

Here are top events of the day

Petrol pumps across Rajasthan to remain closed for two days from today

The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a "No Purchase, No Sale" strike starting at 6 am on Sunday for the next 48 hours with the aim of drawing the attention of the government to the high fuel prices in the state. While speaking to news agecny ANI, Treasurer of Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association Sandeep Bageria said, "Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a "No Purchase, No Sale" strike from 6 am for the next 48 hours. The aim is to draw the attention of the government to the high fuel prices in the state." Bageria said that the petrol pump operators in the state are continuously facing losses due to increased VAT in Rajasthan. "Due to increased VAT in Rajasthan, petrol pump operators are continuously facing losses. We have been demanding the government reduce VAT for a long time, but no hearing is taking place. Petrol is being sold much cheaper in neighbouring states than in Rajasthan. Another demand is that the commission of dealers has not increased for the last 7 years. Due to this, most of the petrol pumps in Rajasthan are on the verge of closure," he said.

PM Modi to dedicate, lay foundation stone of projects worth more than ₹ 42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

As per the official release, on March 10, at around noon, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. At around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Varanasi and will disburse the first installment under Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing.

PM Modi to inaugurate 15 airport projects ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Report

PM Modi is likely to inaugurate 15 airport projects today including Delhi and Lucknow's new terminals, sources familiar with the development said as reported by Business Standard. As per the report, he is also likely to lay foundation of new terminals in Karnataka's Hubli, Kadappa, Belgavi today. New airport terminals are set to be inaugurated in Punjab's Adampur and Maharashtra's Pune city. Moreover, he is also likely to inaugurate airport projects in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Aligardh, Shravasti and Azamgarh, sources as reported by the daily. In addition to this, the Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate Delhi airport's expanded T1 terminal.

Farmers' bodies call 'rail roko' protest; trains in Punjab, Haryana to face disruptions

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have called for a 'rail roko' protest today in support of their various demands. While citing reports, SKM(Non-Political) leader Dallewal rejected the Centre's plan to undertake guaranteed procurement of pulses (tur, urad and masoor), maize and cotton at a Minimum Support Price (MSP). Speaking to reporters, Dallewal asserted that farmers must be given MSP on all crops for their survival under the "C2 plus 50 per cent" formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. Read more here

