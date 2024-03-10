Top events of the day: PM Modi to inaugurate several airport projects, farmers rail roko protest, Raj petrol pumps shut
Top news of the day: Petrol pumps in Rajasthan to be closed for 48 hours in protest against high fuel prices. Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association demands reduction in VAT and increase in dealers' commission.
Top events of the day: Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple developmental project worth more than ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. In addition to this, media reports have also stated that the PM Modi is expected to inaugurate 15 airport projects in several states.