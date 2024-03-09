Top events of the day: PM Modi to visit 4 states, NEET UG registration last day and more
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to visit Assam's Kaziranga National Park and launch multiple projects in North East India, including Sela Tunnel and UNNATI scheme
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam's Kaziranga National Park today. He will also visit Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal's Siliguri and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today. In other news, Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe where an explosion took place at the start of this month will also reopen for public from today.