Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam's Kaziranga National Park today. He will also visit Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal's Siliguri and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today. In other news, Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe where an explosion took place at the start of this month will also reopen for public from today.

Here are top events of the day PM Modi to visit Assam's Kaziranga National Park today As per a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, on March 9th, at around 5:45 am, PM Modi will visit Kaziranga National Park, at 10:30 am, in Itanagar, he will participate in 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme, where he will dedicate Sela Tunnel to the nation and launch about ₹10,000 crore worth UNNATI scheme. He will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. He will reach Jorhat at around 12:15 PM and unveil the magnificent statue of renowned Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and participate in a public programme in Jorhat, and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹17,500 crore in Assam," the release said.

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Sela Tunnel PM Modi will inaugurate several development projects including the Sela Tunnel which will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang bordering China. The Sela Tunnel, situated at an elevation of 13,000 feet, will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The tunnel is strategically important due to its proximity to the Line of actual control (LAC), an official said. The tunnel, located near Sela Pass, was required as the Balipara-Charidwar-Tawang Road remains closed for a long period of the year due to snowfall and landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen for public from today Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe where an explosion took place at the start of this month is set to reopen today. Raghavendra Rao, the owner of Rameshwaram Cafe informed that all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure security at the outlet. While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “We start our day with the national anthem. It is our mantra. We have given all CCTV footage and information. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening." Read more here

PM Modi in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh The Prime Minister will also travel to Siliguri, West Bengal and participate in a public programme at around 3:45 pm today and will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹4500 crore in West Bengal. At around 7 pm today, PM Modi will reach Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and will perform Darshan and Pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

NEET UG registration 2024 closing today The NEET 2024 registration closes today i.e. on March 9. Candidates who are interested to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test but, yet to apply, they can can find the direct link on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in. The NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled for May 5, lasting 200 minutes from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Read more here

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 The second day ended with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah displaying their batting potential and holding India's innings for the day. The Rohit Sharma-led squad is leading by 255 runs by the end of Day 2 and will look to go beyond 300 on Day 3. Read more here

