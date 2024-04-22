Top Events of The Day: PM Modi's rally, statewide protest in Karnataka on Neha Hiremath case, Reliance Q4 results
Top Events of The Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has intensified his campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will be addressing a mega poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh today. In Karnataka, the BJP has called for a statewide protest today over the murder of 23-year old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. Moreover, the Muslim organisations in Karnataka's Dharwad have also given a call for a ‘bandh’ (strike) today, condemning Neha's murder.