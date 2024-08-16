August 16 is a notable day with several significant events across various sectors. The Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to the public today, allowing visitors to enjoy the historic gardens until September 15. In political news, Manish Sisodia will commence his Delhi padayatra to mobilize support and address key issues. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest rally in Kolkata in response to a recent high-profile rape-murder case involving a doctor. In business, Vedanta begins selling a 3.17 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc through an Offer for Sale, with a floor price set at ₹486 per share. Additionally, Foxconn’s chairman is scheduled to visit Karnataka for a crucial meeting with the Chief Minister. On the sports front, the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s case has been postponed again, with a decision expected today in France. ISRO will also launch its latest Earth observation satellite, SSIV-D3, from Andhra Pradesh. Lastly, the India-Sri Lanka ferry service resumes operations today, enhancing connectivity between the two nations.

