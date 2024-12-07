There are many events happening around India and world on December 7, Saturday, and a few of them include a strike in Telangana, Bondada Engineering board meeting and more. Let's begin to read what's happening today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bondada Engineering board to meet today Bondada Engineering Ltd has informed the BSE that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for December 7, to discuss fund raise via preferential shares. Meanwhile, Bondada Engineering recently secured a ₹1,089 crore order from the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency.

Telangana auto drivers' strike today The Telangana Auto Drivers Union Joint Action Committee has called for a statewide strike on Saturday, December 7, accompanied by a massive rally in Hyderabad, to press the state government for solutions to their grievances. The union has outlined several key demands, including the issuance of 20,000 new auto permits in Hyderabad, third-party insurance for autos, and an increase in accident insurance coverage to ₹10 lakhs. Apart from this, the auto drivers are seeking financial assistance of ₹12,000 for each auto driver's family.

PM Modi will address BAPS sect volunteers in Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address nearly one lakh active volunteers or 'karyakars' of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect at a mega event to be held in Ahmedabad on December 7, a leader of the sect said on Wednesday. The 'Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav' will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on December 7 to mark 50 years of the formation of a team of 'karyakars' the world over, Brahmavihari Swami.