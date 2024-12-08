There are many events happening around India and world on December 8, Sundat, and a few of them include a Pulse Polio Campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon and more. Let's begin to read what's happening today:

101 farmers to march towards Delhi on Sunday as ‘Modi govt in no mood for talks’: Punjab farmer leader Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Saturday they have not received any message from the Centre for talks to address their issues and a group of 101 farmers will resume their march to Delhi on December 8.

On Friday, protesting farmers suspended their march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Rajnath to begin 3-day visit to Russia today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day trip to Russia on Sunday to witness the commissioning of a stealth warship into the Indian Navy and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in co-production of military hardware.

The Russian-manufactured multi-role stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil will be commissioned on Monday in the coastal city of Kaliningrad.

Delhi polls: BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP will take out 'Parivartan Yatra' from December 8 across all 70 constituencies in the city, state unit party president Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday.

The 'Parivartan Yatra' will be launched simultaneously in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi and cover all assembly segments till December 20, said Satish Upadhyay, convener of a committee formed to supervise the campaign.

The yatras will commence from prime religious places in assembly constituencies at 10 am and conclude at 8 pm, he said.

Sakshi Malik to flag off Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon; 15,000 to participate Olympic bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games gold winner Sakshi Malik will flag off the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon here on December 8, which will see more than 15,000 runners taking part.

The men's elite full marathon will be headlined by Army's Pradeep Singh, who boasts the fastest personal best of 2:16.55 in the field and is likely to face a strong challenge from Army-mate Dhanwant Prahlad, who has a personal best of 2:18.10.

Pulse Polio Campaign to begin in Madhya Pradesh’s 16 districts today Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday highlighted that polio caused lifelong disability in children and the vaccine was the only preventive measure against it. In view of the said disease, a dedicated campaign will be conducted in 16 districts in the state from December 8 to December 16.

Bengaluru: Music concert on Dec 8 to raise funds for SP Balasubrahmanyam memorial, museum A memorial and museum will be created in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, to commemorate the life and legacy of famed vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam.

SP Balasubrahmanya, known as the "Voice Magician," won the hearts of millions by singing over 50,000 songs in 16 languages, including Kannada. On December 8, 2024, a great live musical event will take place in Bengaluru to support this monumental undertaking.

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB died in September 2020. He was 74.

Shimla MeT predicts rain or snow in Himachal on December 8, 9 In the wake of a continued dry spell during the post-monsoon season, the local Meteorological station on Thursday predicted rains and snow at isolated places in Himachal.