Top events on November 1: Diwali Muhurat trading, 60-day IRCTC reservation window, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day & more

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Top events on November 1: Diwali Muhurat trading will be held today, while the Indian Railways will reduce the ticket reservation time. On November 1, parts of Delhi will witness water shortage and DDMA will be deployed for mitigating air pollution. In addition, mutual fund units will fall under PIT regulations from today. 

NSE, BSE to hold annual Diwali Muhurat trading session 

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081. The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Indian Railways reduces ticket reservation time to 60 days 

The advance reservation period for Railway tickets has been reduced from 120 days to 60 days. This change aims to improve seat allocation efficiency and potentially increase ticket confirmation rates. It is the 12th such revision since 1921.

Water shortage in parts of Delhi due to high ammonia level in Yamuna

The Delhi Jal Board had announced water shortage till November 1 in several parts of the national capital due to high ammonia content in the Yamuna river. Several parts of east, northeast and south Delhi and areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council will be affected, it said.

Delhi L-G directs deploying terminated bus marshals in pollution mitigation duties

Civil defence volunteers who were terminated as bus marshals last year will be deployed on pollution mitigation-related duties for four months following an order by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, officials said on Thursday.

The lieutenant governor, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has further advised the city government and the chief minister to come up with a concrete scheme based on due process for their future engagement after the four-month employment period, a Raj Niwas official said.

SEBI implements insider trading rules for Mutual Funds 

All transactions in the units of an asset management company's mutual funds exceeding 15 lakh executed by designated persons, trustees, or their immediate relatives must be reported to the compliance officer within two business days from such transactions, Sebi said on Tuesday. The threshold of 15 lakh could be either in a single transaction or multiple transactions within a quarter, per PAN, across all schemes except exempted ones.

Karnataka orders schools to hold functions in Kannada on Rajyotsava Day

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Kannada flag should compulsorily be hoisted at all educational institutions, businesses and factories, including in the information technology and biotechnology sector, in Bengaluru on November 1, the state's formation day – Rajyotsava Day.

Schools and colleges, along with hoisting the Kannada flag on November 1, should also hold cultural programmes, like it is held on Independence and Republic Days. Respect should be shown towards the Kannada flag, he said.

The unofficial but widely regarded yellow and red 'Kannada flag' was designed by Veera Senani Ma Ramamurthy in the1960s.

Other news in focus on November 1: 

  • UP ration cardholders to see change in wheat and rice quantities
  • 108 ambulance' workers in Odisha on state-wide strike 
  • Tech Mahindra declares dividend, fixes November 1 as record date 
  • Musi Rejuvenation project launch 
  • Holiday declared on November 1 for govt offices, schools, and colleges in Tamil Nadu
  • Kolkata: Partha Pratim Sengupta is set to take over as MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank 
  • Bhopal: MP's 69th Foundation Day will be celebrated on November 1 

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 07:26 AM IST
