Top events on November 5: Sagility India IPO, Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad, Chhat Puja festivities, and more

Top events on November 5: From healthcare services provider Sagility India's IPO opening to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's poll campaigns and Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hyderabad, a host of events are lined up for today. We take a look.

Sagility India IPO Sagility India, the healthcare service provider firm, is all set to open its proposed initial public offering (IPO) today, November 5. According to the company's exchange filing, Sagility India has allocated 31,51,34,668 or 31.51 crore equity shares, to its anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹30 per share to 52 anchor investors at a face value of ₹10 per share.

Rahul Gandhi to attend Telangana Congress meeting on caste survey Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, is likely to be in Hyderabad today, November 5, to give a boost to the proposed caste and economic survey in Telangana.

The event will take place at the Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally. According to party leaders, Gandhi's visit will be a brief one, during which he is scheduled to meet with Congress leaders and workers to discuss the party's role in the caste survey. The survey, promised by Gandhi during the Assembly elections, will be held from November 6 to 30.

Uddhav Thackeray to campaign in Ratnagiri Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to begin his campaign for the Maharashtra polls today, November 5. Thackeray will address a rally in Ratnagiri, a seat represented by state industries minister Uday Samant. He will also canvas votes for party MLA Rajan Salvi, who is contesting from neighbouring Rajapur constituency.

