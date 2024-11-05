Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Top events on November 5: Sagility India IPO, Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad, Chhat Puja festivities, and more

Top events on November 5: Sagility India IPO, Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad, Chhat Puja festivities, and more

Livemint , Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

Top events on November 5 include Sagility India's IPO opening and PM Modi's election rallies in Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly Polls. Rahul Gandhi is expected to be in Hyderabad for a meeting of the Telangana unit of Congress on caste survey.

Top events on November 5: Sagility India IPO, PM Modi to begin rallies in Maharashtra, Chhat Puja festivities and more

Top events on November 5: From healthcare services provider Sagility India's IPO opening to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's poll campaigns and Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hyderabad, a host of events are lined up for today. We take a look.

Sagility India IPO

Sagility India, the healthcare service provider firm, is all set to open its proposed initial public offering (IPO) today, November 5. According to the company's exchange filing, Sagility India has allocated 31,51,34,668 or 31.51 crore equity shares, to its anchor investors at an allocation price of 30 per share to 52 anchor investors at a face value of 10 per share.

Rahul Gandhi to attend Telangana Congress meeting on caste survey

Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, is likely to be in Hyderabad today, November 5, to give a boost to the proposed caste and economic survey in Telangana.

The event will take place at the Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally. According to party leaders, Gandhi's visit will be a brief one, during which he is scheduled to meet with Congress leaders and workers to discuss the party's role in the caste survey. The survey, promised by Gandhi during the Assembly elections, will be held from November 6 to 30.

Uddhav Thackeray to campaign in Ratnagiri

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to begin his campaign for the Maharashtra polls today, November 5. Thackeray will address a rally in Ratnagiri, a seat represented by state industries minister Uday Samant. He will also canvas votes for party MLA Rajan Salvi, who is contesting from neighbouring Rajapur constituency.

Chhat Puja festivities begin

Chhat Puja festivities are scheduled to begin today. The next four days are expected to be filled with vibrant energy, as special gatherings take place at rivers and ponds. Devotees will come together to honor the Sun God, offering pure water during sunrise and sunset.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.