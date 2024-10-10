Top Events on October 10: A number of key diplomatic, political, economic and stock market events are lined up today. Mint brings you a list of important developments scheduled for October 10, that one must track. From Ratan Tata mourning day, RBI bond buyback, TCS & IREDA Q2 results to PM Modi in Laos, here's a comprehensive list to keep an eye for.

