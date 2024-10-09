Top Events on October 10: Key announcements regarding the RBI Monetary Policy Meet and a host of other events, including a hunger strike by doctors in connection with the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case protests and Hathras stampede hearing, are among the major developments slated for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint brings you the list:

RBI Monetary Policy Meet decisions The RBI Monetary Policy Meet began on Monday, October 7. Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee will announce today its three-day deliberations on issues including interest rates, inflation, and global oil prices.

Kolkata rape, murder case Medics at AIIMS Delhi are likely to hold a candle march to protest against the rape, and murder of a postgraduate woman doctor that took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. Medics have also announced a nationwide hunger strike, starting today, October 9.

Assembly Elections Results 2024 In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress coalition dominated the polls, winning 48 seats while the BJP secured the position of the second-largest party with 29 seats after the counting for the 90 Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, the BJP is set to form the government for a third time. PM Modi-led BJP won 48 of the total 90 assembly seats, while the Congress managed to bag 37 seats. The focus shifts to whether the BJP will stick to its incumbent CM in Haryana.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch today The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to be launched in India today. The first buyers are likely to receive the cars during Diwali. The sixth generation of this series comes with features such as MBUX triple screen and E200 petrol engine.

Hathras stampede: Next hearing today The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested 11 people involved in organising the programme of conman Surajpal alias ‘Narayan Sakar Hari,’ which led to a ‘Hathras’ stampede following massive deaths in July 2024. The Allahabad High Court is expected to commence the case hearing today.

Second appeal on Hema Committee report The Kerala State Information Commission will hear a second appeal concerning the Hema Committee report today. State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem had earlier said that commenting on the matter before the hearing was inappropriate.

Hakeem was responding to media queries on the possibility of the redacted pages of the Hema Committee being released. In August, a second case of sexual offence was filed against Malayalam film director Ranjith. Multiple complaints had surfaced in the Malayalam film industry, known as Mollywood, following the Hema Committee report.