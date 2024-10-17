Top events on October 17: Wipro Q2 results, Nayab Saini’s oath taking as Haryana CM, Mumbai Airport shutdown, more

On October 17, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as Haryana Chief Minister, Mumbai Airport will be closed from 11 AM to 5 PM for maintenance, Wipro is scheduled to announce Q2 results and more events will follow 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published17 Oct 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Top events on October 17: From Haryana Chief Minister's oath taking ceremony, to NDA meetings, and Mumbai airport closure, a host of events are lined up for today. We take a look

Nayab Singh Sain to be sworn in as Haryana CM

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday, i.e., October 17, for the second time. The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy.

Massive security arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony which will take place in Panchkula's Dussehra Ground, reported PTI. Traffic advisories have also been issued for the ceremony. The BJP secured its third consecutive term in the Haryana Assembly elections, winning 48 seats, results of which were declared on October 8.

Mumbai Airport to be closed for six hours

Mumbai Airport would be closed for a period of six hours today, from 11 am to 5 pm, for carrying out post-monsoon maintenance work on two runways, said the Mumbai Airport International Limited

"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, the cross runways -- RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 -- will be temporarily non-operational on October 17, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm," the MIAL had announced on October 4.

Wipro Q2 results expected today

IT company Wipro will hold its board meeting on Thursday, October 17, to consider its earnings results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

An average of brokerage estimates indicates that Wipro's net profit is likely to rise between 9-12 per cent, while revenue may drop two per cent, showed a Mint report.

PM Modi to chair meeting of NDA leaders in Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting of the NDA leaders on Thursday, from 3 pm to 5 pm, after the oath taking ceremony of the Haryana Chief Minister.

Prominent leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Ek Nath Sindhe, Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and leaders from the 31 constituent parties of the NDA are expected to be present at the meeting.

The October 17 meeting marks the first gathering of the NDA after their government formation for a third term.

PM to participate in Abhidhamma Divas today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas and recognition of Pali as a classical language on October 17 in New Delhi. The event is scheduled to begin from 10 AM.

Keep checking for more updates

 

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 07:10 AM IST
