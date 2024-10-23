Top events on October 23: PM Modi, Xi Jinping meet; Cyclone Dana to intensify; HUL, Godrej Properties results and more

  • Top events on October 23: PM Modi, Xi Jinping meet; HUL, Godrej Properties and more Q2 results 

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Top events on October 23: PM Modi, Xi Jinping meet; HUL, Godrej Properties and more Q2 results
Top events on October 23: PM Modi, Xi Jinping meet; HUL, Godrej Properties and more Q2 results

Top events on October 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, Priyanka Gandhi will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, and key Q2 financial results about to be announced. 

Top Events Today

PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan. The meeting will take place in the wake of an agreement between India and China to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election today, October 23. After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll, Congress declared Gandhi's candidature for the Waynad seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders will also remain present during Gandhi's nomination filing before the district collector in the afternoon.

Cyclone Dana update

The IMD stated that the depression is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal. Schools to remain closed from Oct 23 to 26 in seven districts of West Bengal including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata.

Q2 Results 2024 LIVE Updates

TVS Holdings Q2 results

The company's board will consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 on October 23. Moreover, the company will meet on today to consider raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Bengaluru rains update

In view of IMD's ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rains in the city, Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday, October 23 as a “precautionary measure and in the interest of students”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTop events on October 23: PM Modi, Xi Jinping meet; Cyclone Dana to intensify; HUL, Godrej Properties results and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.000.00
      Chennai
      79,671.000.00
      Delhi
      79,823.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.