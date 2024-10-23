Top events on October 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, Priyanka Gandhi will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, and key Q2 financial results about to be announced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Events Today PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet on sidelines of BRICS Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan. The meeting will take place in the wake of an agreement between India and China to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election today, October 23. After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll, Congress declared Gandhi's candidature for the Waynad seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders will also remain present during Gandhi's nomination filing before the district collector in the afternoon.

Cyclone Dana update The IMD stated that the depression is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal. Schools to remain closed from Oct 23 to 26 in seven districts of West Bengal including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata.

Q2 Results 2024 LIVE Updates TVS Holdings Q2 results The company's board will consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 on October 23. Moreover, the company will meet on today to consider raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.