Top events on Oct 25: SC to hear NEET PG case, Afcons Infra IPO, Q2 results, key Karnataka cabinet meet, and more

Top events on October 25 include the Supreme Court hearing petitions on NEET PG transparency, Afcon Infra's IPO launch, Q2 earnings announcements, and the PM Internship Scheme registration deadline.

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published25 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Top events on October 25: Supreme Court to hear NEET PG matter, Afcons Infra IPO, Q2 results, caste census meet, more
Top events on October 25: Supreme Court to hear NEET PG matter, Afcons Infra IPO, Q2 results, caste census meet, more(iStock)

Top events on October 25: From the Supreme Court's schedule to hear a batch of petitions regarding the transparency of the NEET PG examination to Shapoorji Pallonji conglomerate's Afcon Infra IPO release and Q2 results, a host of events are lined up for today. 

NEET PG 2024 Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions of students regarding NEET PG, highlighting concerns about the transparency of results and the normalisation process followed by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The petition was submitted on September 7 and was earlier heard on September 13 by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice  DY Chandrachud, Justice Manoj Misra and Justice JB Pardiwala.

Also Read | IPO News Today Live Updates : Why Hyundai’s IPO may have disappointed and what’s next?

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Afcons Infra IPO

Afcons Infrastructure Limited (AIL) has raised 1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Shapoorji Pallonji conglomerate arm is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription today, October 25. It will remain open for investors till Tuesday, October 29.

Q2 results to be released today

While many major companies across sectors and all of the IT services giants have already released their Q2 results, many others have yet to announce their Q2 numbers. ITC, Adani Wilmar had already declared their earnings yesterday.

Also Read | Hindalco Industries share price plunges 7% following Constellium’s earnings

Godrej Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive (India) JSW Energy, Adani Total Gas, Patanjali Foods, Petronet LNG, United Breweries, ACC, Radico Khaitan, PNB Housing Finance, Bikaji Foods International, Castrol India, Cyient, LT Foods, and GMR Airports Infrastructure will announce earnings today.

Karnataka cabinet meet on caste census report

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has convened a cabinet meeting on caste census today, October 25. The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders had earlier pointed out that the caste census report had several ‘mistakes’ which need to be rectified.

Also Read | ’I was not here but...’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after building collapse

PM Internship Scheme last date to apply

The registration for the PM Internship Scheme began last Saturday, October 12, and will end today. Interns selected through the scheme will receive a monthly stipend of 5000 for up to 12 months. Over 193 companies including Maruti, Reliance Group, Deloitte, Hewlett Packard, Mahindra have posted 90,800 opportunities on the internship portal so far.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTop events on Oct 25: SC to hear NEET PG case, Afcons Infra IPO, Q2 results, key Karnataka cabinet meet, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.000.00
      Chennai
      80,101.000.00
      Delhi
      80,253.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.